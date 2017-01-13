NBA fines Lowe, Wizards for assistant...

NBA fines Lowe, Wizards for assistant coach on the court

14 hrs ago

The NBA has fined Sidney Lowe $5,000 and the Wizards organization $15,000 after the assistant coach was standing on the court during the New York Knicks' final possession of a game. The league says Friday that Lowe was "potentially impacting game action" by standing on the court as the Knicks had the ball.

