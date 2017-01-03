NBA Capsules

NBA Capsules

16 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" LeBron James scored 36 points, carrying Cleveland while Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love had slow starts in their return to the lineup, and the Cavaliers beat the Brooklyn Nets 116-108 on Friday night. Irving added 32 points and Love had 17 points and 13 rebounds, but both shot poorly early as the Nets kept it competitive for 1 quarters.

