Millsap, Hawks outlast Anthony, Knicks 142-139 in 4 OTs

Hawks outlast short-handed Knicks in four OTs Paul Millsap scored 37 points as the Hawks overcame Carmelo Anthony's 45 to beat the Knicks 142-139. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jLv1qc ATLANTA - Paul Millsap had a season-high 37 points, including the go-ahead layup with 27 seconds remaining in the fourth overtime, and the Atlanta Hawks overcame Carmelo Anthony's season-high 45 points to outlast the short-handed New York Knicks 142-139 on Sunday.

