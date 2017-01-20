Lillard's big 4th quarter leads Blazers past Grizzlies
On Friday, the Dickinson Gators fended off a tough challenge from the Clear Lake Falcons to log a 59-54 win in front of their home fans to improve to 9-0 in District 24-6A. Of Dickinson's nine district wins, Friday's was the sixth to be decided by five or less points and the eighth win by just single digits La Marque's boys proved their coach's belief in front of the home crowd on Friday night, as the Cougars' oppressive defense smothered East Bernard in a 69-45 rout that kept the state's fifth-ranked squad in Class 3A undefeated in 24-3A while improving to 14-14 overall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.
Add your comments below
Memphis Grizzlies Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-Grizzlies guardsigns with Cavaliers <... (Aug '08)
|Jun '16
|cathypearson
|2
|Tony Allen says he wants to play about five mor... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|4
|Draft Night Recap: Grizzlies Draft Jarell Marti... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Warner: DeRozan would be Raptors' best decathlete (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|After Donald Sterling's latest racist outburst,... (Apr '14)
|May '14
|The Water Bouy
|6
|Lillard leads Blazers to 124-112 win over Lakers (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|lary dumie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Memphis Grizzlies Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC