Lillard, McCollum carry Portland to OT win over Boston

Instead, they relied on Damian Lillard's late-game performance and made the long cross-country flight a lot more enjoyable. Lillard had a three-point play with 47 seconds left in overtime and finished with 28 points to lift the Trail Blazers to a 127-123 victory over the Boston Celtics on Saturday night, snapping their four-game losing streak.

