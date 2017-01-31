Lance Stephenson: Latest News, Rumors, Speculation Surrounding Free-Agent SG
Free agent shooting guard Lance Stephenson , who was cut by the New Orleans Pelicans in November to clear roster space after he required groin surgery, remains one of the most intriguing veteran free agents on the market. Stephenson, 26, played in just six games this season for the Pelicans, averaging 9.7 points, 4.8 assists and 3.0 assists in 27.0 minutes per contest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BleacherReport.
Add your comments below
Memphis Grizzlies Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-Grizzlies guardsigns with Cavaliers <... (Aug '08)
|Jun '16
|cathypearson
|2
|Tony Allen says he wants to play about five mor... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|4
|Draft Night Recap: Grizzlies Draft Jarell Marti... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Warner: DeRozan would be Raptors' best decathlete (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|After Donald Sterling's latest racist outburst,... (Apr '14)
|May '14
|The Water Bouy
|6
|Lillard leads Blazers to 124-112 win over Lakers (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|lary dumie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Memphis Grizzlies Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC