Lance Stephenson: Latest News, Rumors, Speculation Surrounding Free-Agent SG

Free agent shooting guard Lance Stephenson , who was cut by the New Orleans Pelicans in November to clear roster space after he required groin surgery, remains one of the most intriguing veteran free agents on the market. Stephenson, 26, played in just six games this season for the Pelicans, averaging 9.7 points, 4.8 assists and 3.0 assists in 27.0 minutes per contest.

