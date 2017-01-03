Lakers vs. Grizzlies Final Score: Jul...

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Final Score: Julius Randle gets a triple-double in 116-102 victory

The Los Angeles Lakers ran the Memphis Grizzlies ragged in a 116-102 victory, notching their first win of 2017. There may be nothing left of the nets in STAPLES Center after Nick Young and D'Angelo Russell tore them apart, combining to go 12-of-19 from three-point range.

