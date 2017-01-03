Lakers vs. Grizzlies Final Score: Julius Randle gets a triple-double in 116-102 victory
The Los Angeles Lakers ran the Memphis Grizzlies ragged in a 116-102 victory, notching their first win of 2017. There may be nothing left of the nets in STAPLES Center after Nick Young and D'Angelo Russell tore them apart, combining to go 12-of-19 from three-point range.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver Screen and Roll.
Add your comments below
Memphis Grizzlies Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-Grizzlies guardsigns with Cavaliers <... (Aug '08)
|Jun '16
|cathypearson
|2
|Tony Allen says he wants to play about five mor... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|4
|Draft Night Recap: Grizzlies Draft Jarell Marti... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Warner: DeRozan would be Raptors' best decathlete (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|After Donald Sterling's latest racist outburst,... (Apr '14)
|May '14
|The Water Bouy
|6
|Lillard leads Blazers to 124-112 win over Lakers (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|lary dumie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Memphis Grizzlies Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC