Lakers Highlights: Julius Randle mauls the Grizzlies with a coast-to-coast dunk
Julius Randle has thrown down a few nice jams against the Memphis Grizzlies already, and he doesn't appear to be slowing down. The burly forward had 18 points, 11 rebounds, and nine assists going into the fourth quarter, and looks well on pace for his third triple-double of the year: I know no one loves bigs who can't hit 3s or protect the rim anymore, but I still kinda love Julius Randle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver Screen and Roll.
Add your comments below
Memphis Grizzlies Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-Grizzlies guardsigns with Cavaliers <... (Aug '08)
|Jun '16
|cathypearson
|2
|Tony Allen says he wants to play about five mor... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|4
|Draft Night Recap: Grizzlies Draft Jarell Marti... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Warner: DeRozan would be Raptors' best decathlete (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|After Donald Sterling's latest racist outburst,... (Apr '14)
|May '14
|The Water Bouy
|6
|Lillard leads Blazers to 124-112 win over Lakers (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|lary dumie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Memphis Grizzlies Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC