Lakers Highlights: Julius Randle mauls the Grizzlies with a coast-to-coast dunk

Julius Randle has thrown down a few nice jams against the Memphis Grizzlies already, and he doesn't appear to be slowing down. The burly forward had 18 points, 11 rebounds, and nine assists going into the fourth quarter, and looks well on pace for his third triple-double of the year: I know no one loves bigs who can't hit 3s or protect the rim anymore, but I still kinda love Julius Randle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver Screen and Roll.