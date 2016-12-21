Knicks' Porzingis sits 2nd straight, ...

Knicks' Porzingis sits 2nd straight, hopes to play Wednesday

Carmelo Anthony and Courtney Lee were back in the starting lineup against Orlando after missing all or part of the last game, but the Knicks decided to give Porzingis another game to rest his injury. He says he felt better Monday and is hoping he can return Wednesday against Milwaukee.

