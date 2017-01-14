Knicks' defense is weak - but who is to blame?
Knicks' defense is weak - but who is to blame? The Knicks' defense is bad - but is it players, coaching or something else that has created the flaws? Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2ixCNWp Guard Derrick Rose said he asked Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek to push the team to do better defensively: "I told him he has to be on us hard about defense every day. Like, beat it in our heads where we get tired of hearing him talking about it," Rose said.
