Kings vs Grizzlies Preview: Kings Looking to Close Out the Year With A Win
Well folks, welcome to the last game of 2016! Facing off against the Memphis Grizzlies at the Golden 1 Center, the Kings will be looking to take this early afternoon game as a chance to further solidify their slim hold on the eighth seed in the Western Conference. The Grizzlies come into this game with their own spot in the top 8, with a firm grip on the 7th seed and a five and a half game lead on the Kings, and are also playing some of their best basketball of the season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sactown Royalty.
Add your comments below
Memphis Grizzlies Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-Grizzlies guardsigns with Cavaliers <... (Aug '08)
|Jun '16
|cathypearson
|2
|Tony Allen says he wants to play about five mor... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|4
|Draft Night Recap: Grizzlies Draft Jarell Marti... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Warner: DeRozan would be Raptors' best decathlete (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|After Donald Sterling's latest racist outburst,... (Apr '14)
|May '14
|The Water Bouy
|6
|Lillard leads Blazers to 124-112 win over Lakers (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|lary dumie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Memphis Grizzlies Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC