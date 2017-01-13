Kings Trade Rumors: McLemore and Afflalo most likely to be traded
Before his devastating achilles injury, Rudy Gay was the Sacramento Kings player most likely to be traded before the deadline. With Gay firmly removed from any trade discussion, Kings fans are left searching for clues as to what the team will do next.
