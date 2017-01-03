Jessica Biel Gives Justin Timberlake a Run for His Money With These Sweet Dance Moves
Justin Timberlake might be known for his showstopping dance moves when he's performing, but it looks like his wife is some fierce competition. Jessica Biel headed to the Staples Center with her hubby on Tuesday night to watch the Los Angeles Lakers take on J.T.'s hometown team, the Memphis Grizzlies.
Memphis Grizzlies Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-Grizzlies guardsigns with Cavaliers <... (Aug '08)
|Jun '16
|cathypearson
|2
|Tony Allen says he wants to play about five mor... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|4
|Draft Night Recap: Grizzlies Draft Jarell Marti... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Warner: DeRozan would be Raptors' best decathlete (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|After Donald Sterling's latest racist outburst,... (Apr '14)
|May '14
|The Water Bouy
|6
|Lillard leads Blazers to 124-112 win over Lakers (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|lary dumie
|1
