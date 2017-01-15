Is Marcus Morris the Problem?

Marcus Morris has struggled for much of the season thus far, but is he the biggest reason the Detroit Pistons have been losing? Stan Van Gundy has simply run out of answers. His young Detroit Pistons squad has experienced some growing pains as of late, and although he has tried multiple lineup changes to try and spark the team, even the surprising move in playing Aron Baynes beside Andre Drummond , however nothing seems to work.

