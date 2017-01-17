Home cooking: Wiz top Grizz 104-101, 13th win in row in DC
A vastly different team at home, the Wizards won their 13th consecutive game in Washington by edging the Memphis Grizzlies 104-101 Wednesday night behind two late layups from John Wall, who finished with 25 points and 13 assists.
