Heat push streak to 8, top Nets 104-96

Goran Dragic scored 20 points, Dion Waiters added 19 and the Miami Heat pushed the NBA's longest current winning streak to eight games with a 104-96 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night. James Johnson had 17, Rodney McGruder scored 13 and Hassan Whiteside added 12 for Miami.

