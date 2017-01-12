Heat Needs to Blow Up Its Roster and ...

Heat Needs to Blow Up Its Roster and Begin Rebuilding With Patience

5 hrs ago Read more: Miami New Times

It's time for Pat Riley to accept a simple fact that has been obvious for months to everyone else: The Miami Heat isn't a player or two away from contending for a championship. LeBron James and the Western Conference elites are far ahead of the Heat, and there is no shortcut to getting on their level in the near future.

