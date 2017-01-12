Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons continues to work his way back to
After three seasons ended or shortened with knee injuries, former Rockets forward Chandler Parsons returned to Toyota Center 20 pounds lighter than when he played in Dallas and working his way back from the bone bruise that stalled his first season with the Grizzlies. "They're taking it obviously really slow," Parsons said.
