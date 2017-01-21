Grizzlies 107, Kings 91: Game Notes

Grizzlies 107, Kings 91: Game Notes

The first time the Grizzlies welcomed former head coach Dave Joerger back to Beale Street manning the sidelines for a different franchise, they were greeted with a swift kick in the butt by an amorphous Kings squad. The second time around, things went much better for the men in blue.

