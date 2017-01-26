Grizzlies 101, Raptors 99: Three Thoughts

The Grizzlies won a two-point game without scoring a single field goal in the final six and a half minutes against the Toronto Raptors last night, and this morning that feels like the miracle of miracles. A winnable game turned into another trademark Grizzlies nail-biter as Toronto made it a close game and the Griz offense collapsed in a heap of ashes, but the home team prevailed on a night which saw James Ennis and Zach Randolph in the starting lineup against a Toronto team that's currently sitting in second place in the Eastern Conference.

