Gregg Popovich says Wizards 'got off easy,' should have...
San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich was not pleased with how the NBA handled the strange play from Washington Wizards assistant coach Sidney Lowe at the conclusion of a win over the Knicks. On Thursday, the Wizards beat the Knicks after the Knicks failed to get off a final shot to tie the game in the final seconds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Add your comments below
Memphis Grizzlies Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-Grizzlies guardsigns with Cavaliers <... (Aug '08)
|Jun '16
|cathypearson
|2
|Tony Allen says he wants to play about five mor... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|4
|Draft Night Recap: Grizzlies Draft Jarell Marti... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Warner: DeRozan would be Raptors' best decathlete (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|After Donald Sterling's latest racist outburst,... (Apr '14)
|May '14
|The Water Bouy
|6
|Lillard leads Blazers to 124-112 win over Lakers (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|lary dumie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Memphis Grizzlies Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC