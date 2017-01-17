Dragic scores 21 and Heat stun Rockets, 109-103
Goran Dragic had 21 points and eight assists and Wayne Ellington scored 18 off the bench as the Heat " saddled with one of the worst records in the NBA " overcame another triple-double from James Harden to beat the Houston Rockets 109-103 on Tuesday night. Dion Waiters scored 17, Tyler Johnson had 16 and James Johnson added 15 for the Heat, who trailed by a point midway through the fourth quarter before putting the game away with a 20-5 run.
