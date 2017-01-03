Detroit Pistons at Portland Trail Blazers Game Preview
Jan. 7, 2017, 7:00 PST Watch: CSN NW; Listen: Rip City Radio 620 AM Blazers injuries: Festus Ezeli Pistons injuries: Aron Baynes , Reggie Bullock SBN Affiliate: Detroit Bad Boys The Portland Trail Blazers will be riding the momentum from a solid victory over the Lakers on Thursday and looking for consecutive wins when they host the Detroit Pistons tonight, whose stop in Portland serves as the starting point for their upcoming five-game road trip. Both teams have struggled to live up to expectations early on, but there's still plenty of time left on the schedule to turn things around.
