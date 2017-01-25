DeRozan-less Raptors Look to Bounce Back vs. Slumping Grizzlies: Preview, Start time and More

It's been tough sledding for the Toronto Raptors of late, but Canada's lone NBA club will look to get back on the winning track Wednesday evening when they play in the second half of a back-to-back set on the road against the Memphis Grizzlies . The Grizzlies, who started the season on a solid 17-8 pace, have gone 9-12 since and look like a below-average basketball team right now.

