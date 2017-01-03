Cousins scores 31, Collison 26 as Kings top Nuggets 120-113
Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins heads to the bench in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets late Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, in Denver. The Kings won 120-113.
