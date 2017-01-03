Clippers rally behind Rivers to beat ...

Clippers rally behind Rivers to beat Grizzlies 115-106

9 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Austin Rivers scored a season-high 28 points and helped rally the Los Angeles Clippers from a 12-point deficit in the third quarter to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 115-106 on Wednesday night for their second win in a row. Jamal Crawford added 22 points off the bench and DeAndre Jordan had 18 points and 20 rebounds for the Clippers, who improved to 4-9 in the regular season without Blake Griffin and Chris Paul.

