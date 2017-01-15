Chicago Bulls vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, How to Watch

After the Chicago Bulls went on a three-game slide, due to missing players such as Butler, Nikola Mirotic and Denzel Valentine, they were able to bounce back against the Anthony Davis-led New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday. With that much-needed win in the bag, the Bulls now look onto the new-look, grit-and-grind Memphis Grizzlies.

