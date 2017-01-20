Celebrate Carter's birthday with the greatest dunk
Celebrate Carter's birthday with the greatest dunk And yes, there should be no doubt it's the greatest. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://ftw.usatoday.com/2017/01/vince-carter-olympics-frederic-weis-dunk-greatest-dunk-happy-birthday-tbt-video/ Vince Carter of the United States team dunks over France's Frederic Weis as teammate Kevin Garnett watches in the second half of their men's basketball preliminary game September 25, 2000 at the Olympics in Sydney.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Memphis Grizzlies Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-Grizzlies guardsigns with Cavaliers <... (Aug '08)
|Jun '16
|cathypearson
|2
|Tony Allen says he wants to play about five mor... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|4
|Draft Night Recap: Grizzlies Draft Jarell Marti... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Warner: DeRozan would be Raptors' best decathlete (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|After Donald Sterling's latest racist outburst,... (Apr '14)
|May '14
|The Water Bouy
|6
|Lillard leads Blazers to 124-112 win over Lakers (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|lary dumie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Memphis Grizzlies Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC