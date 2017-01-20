Celebrate Carter's birthday with the greatest dunk And yes, there should be no doubt it's the greatest. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://ftw.usatoday.com/2017/01/vince-carter-olympics-frederic-weis-dunk-greatest-dunk-happy-birthday-tbt-video/ Vince Carter of the United States team dunks over France's Frederic Weis as teammate Kevin Garnett watches in the second half of their men's basketball preliminary game September 25, 2000 at the Olympics in Sydney.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.