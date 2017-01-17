Bulls Suddenly Playing Well in Fourth...

Bulls Suddenly Playing Well in Fourth Quarters because of Jimmy Butler

14 hrs ago

An accurate description of what Chicago Bulls star Jimmy Butler has done in the clutch this season, but still an embarrassing botch job of Butler's real nickname, Jimmy G. Buckets the 'G' Stands for Gets, by ESPN analyst Doug Collins during the Bulls nationally televised game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night. Doug Collins butchered @Stacey21King 's nickname for Jimmy Butler.

Chicago, IL

