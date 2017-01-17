Boston-Denver Trade

Okay guys, after the recent post I did about Gallinari and Nurkic met some approval , I decided to try and come up with a deal that could land them in Boston that works financially and from a basketball perspective for both teams. Here it is: Boston Sends: BOS 2018 and 2020 1sts, Tyler Zeller , Jonas Jerebko , Terry Rozier , Jordan Mickey - Total of 16.3M Denver Sends: Danillo Gallinari , Mike Miller , Jusuf Nurkic - Total of 20.4M First, the financial aspect.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Celtics.