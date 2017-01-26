Backcourt Buddies: Waiters, Dragic playing at elite level during Heata s seven-game win streak
It's the move Goran Dragic has been using for years to help create space around the basket and one Waiters has begun to adopt at the urging of his Heat backcourt mate over the last couple weeks. "I think it's lethal, man," Waiters said of how Dragic digs his shoulder into the chest of opposing big men as he drives toward the rim.
