2017 NBA All-Star: Russell Westbrook, Kevin Love, DeMarcus Cousins highlight reserves

Oklahoma City's Russell Westbrook, Sacramento's DeMarcus Cousins, Memphis' Marc Gasol, L.A.'s DeAndre Jordan, Utah's Gordon Hayward and Golden State's Draymond Green and Klay Thompson were named to the Western Conference team. They joined Golden State's Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, New Orleans' Anthony Davis, San Antonio's Kawhi Leonard and Houston's James Harden, who were named West starters on Jan. 19. In the Eastern Conference, Indiana's Paul George, Boston's Isaiah Thomas, Cleveland's Kevin Love, Toronto's Kyle Lowry, Atlanta's Paul Millsap, Charlotte's Kemba Walker and Washington's John Wall were named All-Star reserves.

