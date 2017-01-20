2017 NBA All-Star: Russell Westbrook, Kevin Love, DeMarcus Cousins highlight reserves
Oklahoma City's Russell Westbrook, Sacramento's DeMarcus Cousins, Memphis' Marc Gasol, L.A.'s DeAndre Jordan, Utah's Gordon Hayward and Golden State's Draymond Green and Klay Thompson were named to the Western Conference team. They joined Golden State's Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, New Orleans' Anthony Davis, San Antonio's Kawhi Leonard and Houston's James Harden, who were named West starters on Jan. 19. In the Eastern Conference, Indiana's Paul George, Boston's Isaiah Thomas, Cleveland's Kevin Love, Toronto's Kyle Lowry, Atlanta's Paul Millsap, Charlotte's Kemba Walker and Washington's John Wall were named All-Star reserves.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Memphis Grizzlies Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-Grizzlies guardsigns with Cavaliers <... (Aug '08)
|Jun '16
|cathypearson
|2
|Tony Allen says he wants to play about five mor... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|4
|Draft Night Recap: Grizzlies Draft Jarell Marti... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Warner: DeRozan would be Raptors' best decathlete (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|After Donald Sterling's latest racist outburst,... (Apr '14)
|May '14
|The Water Bouy
|6
|Lillard leads Blazers to 124-112 win over Lakers (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|lary dumie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Memphis Grizzlies Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC