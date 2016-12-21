What did we learn from Ron Baker's stint as backup point guard?
Derrick Rose's back spasms left the Knicks with a shallow point guard rotation, and the apparent removal of Sasha Vujacic from the rotation left the doors wide open for a change at the third-string point guard position. To top it off, Brandon Jennings was mostly terrible, leaving an opportunity for someone to grab the bull by the horns and get some real minutes in the spur of the moment.
Memphis Grizzlies Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-Grizzlies guardsigns with Cavaliers <... (Aug '08)
|Jun '16
|cathypearson
|2
|Tony Allen says he wants to play about five mor... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|4
|Draft Night Recap: Grizzlies Draft Jarell Marti... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Warner: DeRozan would be Raptors' best decathlete (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|After Donald Sterling's latest racist outburst,... (Apr '14)
|May '14
|The Water Bouy
|6
|Lillard leads Blazers to 124-112 win over Lakers (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|lary dumie
|1
