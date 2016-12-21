What did we learn from Ron Baker's stint as backup point guard?

Derrick Rose's back spasms left the Knicks with a shallow point guard rotation, and the apparent removal of Sasha Vujacic from the rotation left the doors wide open for a change at the third-string point guard position. To top it off, Brandon Jennings was mostly terrible, leaving an opportunity for someone to grab the bull by the horns and get some real minutes in the spur of the moment.

