Westbrook gets 15th triple-double, Thunder top Heat 106-94

Russell Westbrook got his 15th triple-double of the season by the midpoint of the third quarter, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Miami Heat 106-94 on Tuesday night to extend their winning streak to four games. Westbrook finished with 29 points, 17 rebounds and 11 assists.

