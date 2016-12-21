Thunder vs. Grizzlies: Pregame Primer

TV: FSOK Radio: WWLS The Sports Animal ) Time: 7:00 PM CST Offensive Rating: Thunder - 104.7 , Grizzlies - 100.3 Defensive Rating: Thunder - 103.2 , Grizzlies - 100.7 I know it's early, but these next two games for the Oklahoma City Thunder could hold some future playoff implications. Not only do they figure in the short-term for current seeding, but they could also figure into some tie-breakers at the end of the season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Thunder.