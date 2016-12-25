Report: Grizzlies entertaining Tony Allen trade interest
Danny Green edged him last year, but for the third time in four years the stat has been tracked, Tony Allen leads shooting guards in defensive real plus-minus . Teams are gauging interest in Tony Allen and Griz are listening, per sources.
