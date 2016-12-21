Preview: Grizzlies at Magic

The Memphis Grizzlies took a few games to find their rhythm when they started getting key players back into the lineup, but it looks like they've figured things out of late. The Grizzlies will try to push their winning streak to three straight when they visit the Orlando Magic to kick off a string of eight of 10 on the road.

