Pistons vs. Cavs: Rest for LeBron James, Kyrie Irving?

Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James drives against Brooklyn Nets' Jeremy Lin in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, in Cleveland. vs. Cleveland Cavaliers When: 7:30 p.m. ET Monday, Dec. 26 Where: The Palace of Auburn Hills TV: FOX Sports Detroit Radio: 105.1 WMGC-FM and the Pistons Radio Network Line: Cavs -4 1/2 Twitter: Follow Aaron McMann Live coverage: Look for a live blog at 6:45 p.m. * After a day off for Christmas, the Pistons continue their four-game home stand Monday against the defending NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers.

