Orlando Magic expect a tough test from the New York Knicks
The additions of Derrick Rose, Courtney Lee and Joakim Noah, the rapid growth of Kristaps Porzingis and a new coaching staff have breathed life into the Knicks. "We're going to have to play a great game to beat 'em in this building," Magic coach Frank Vogel said after his team's shootaround this morning.
Memphis Grizzlies Discussions
|Ex-Grizzlies guardsigns with Cavaliers <... (Aug '08)
|Jun '16
|cathypearson
|2
|Tony Allen says he wants to play about five mor... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|4
|Draft Night Recap: Grizzlies Draft Jarell Marti... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Warner: DeRozan would be Raptors' best decathlete (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|After Donald Sterling's latest racist outburst,... (Apr '14)
|May '14
|The Water Bouy
|6
|Lillard leads Blazers to 124-112 win over Lakers (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|lary dumie
|1
