Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Memphis Grizzlies preview - 12/29/16
Oct 13, 2016; Tulsa, OK, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Mike Conley drives to the basket in front of Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook during the second quarter at BOK Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports The OKC Thunder will look to make it five wins on the bounce when the Memphis Grizzlies play host to the side at the FedEx Forum tonight.
