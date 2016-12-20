Magic rally twice, then outlast Heat 136-130 in 2OT
Nik Vucevic had 26 points and 12 rebounds, Evan Fournier scored 26 and hit the 3-pointer that put Orlando up for good, and the Magic topped the Miami Heat 136-130 in double overtime Tuesday night. Elfrid Payton scored 22 points and Serge Ibaka added 20 for the Magic, who beat Miami for the third time in the last 19 meetings.
