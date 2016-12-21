Justise Winslow scores career-high 23...

Justise Winslow scores career-high 23, Heat rallies past Lakers

Thursday

After spending the first seven weeks of the season battling countless injuries and playing short-handed, the Miami Heat was looking toward its season-long six-game homestand as an opportunity to get healthy and to get back on track. The way it ended Thursday night was at least encouraging - with Justise Winslow, who missed 16 games because of a sore left wrist, guiding the Heat to a 115-107 come-from-behind victory over the Los Angeles Lakers to put an end to a three-game losing skid.

