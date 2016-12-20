James Johnson Is Making The Most Of His Freedom
It wasn't too long ago that Raptors fans were in an endless debate over James Johnson. This was a player who never averaged more than 10 points per game in his career, yet somehow always managed to spark fueled discussion nightly about how he should be used.
