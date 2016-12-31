James Harden drops career-high 53 in ...

James Harden drops career-high 53 in huge triple-double

37 min ago Read more: USA Today

James Harden drops career-high 53 in huge triple-double James Harden poured in 53 points to go with 17 assists and 16 rebounds as Houston beat New York. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2iRwGtv HOUSTON - Minutes after collecting 53 points, 17 assists and 16 rebounds in his second straight triple-double, Houston's James Harden was asked what it has been like to play in new coach Mike D'Antoni's system.

