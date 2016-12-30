Isaiah Thomas scores 52 for Celtics i...

Isaiah Thomas scores 52 for Celtics in 117-114 win over Heat

15 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

Isaiah Thomas scored 29 of his career-high 52 points in the fourth quarter, setting a club record for points in a period and leading Boston to a 117-114 victory over the Miami Heat on Friday night. Thomas hit six 3-pointers and converted a three-point play in the fourth quarter and broke the franchise record of 24 points in a quarter set by Larry Bird in 1983 and matched by Todd Day in 1995.

