Heata s Josh McRoberts a out indefinitelya with a stress fracture in his left foot
Josh McRoberts is back on the Miami Heat's injury report with a stress fracture in his left foot - the same foot he broke in Game 6 versus Toronto in last year's playoffs - and it's unclear when or if he'll be back this season. McRoberts, who is in the third year of a four-year, $22.6 million deal with the Heat, was finally beginning to become a more reliable option over the past month after knee injuries forced him to miss 88 games his first two seasons with the team.
