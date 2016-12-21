Heat has faith Josh Richardson will find his shooting stroke again

Josh Richardson shot 53.3 percent from three-point range after the All-Star break last season, the best three-point shooting percentage in the league by any playe to hoist at least 50 three-pointers over the final two-plus months of the regular season. At least there's a viable excuse for why: he's trying to play with a banged up shooting wrist, one which sends a sharp pain on the side of his wrist every time he shoots the ball he said.

