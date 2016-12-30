Grizzlies 114, Thunder 80: Ejections ...

Grizzlies 114, Thunder 80: Ejections Don't Count As Assists

12 hrs ago Read more: The Memphis Flyer

Last night the Grizzlies, yet again without Mike Conley, defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 114-80. The final score is a little bit closer than the game felt in the building; the Grizzlies' largest lead was 37 points, and Russell Westbrook was ejected after being assessed his second technical foul halfway through the third quarter, which cut off whatever comeback chances the Thunder still had.

