Aaron Gordon scored 30 points, and Serge Ibaka and Elfrid Payton had 16 apiece to help the Orlando Magic beat the Memphis Grizzlies 112-102 Gordon scores 30 points, Magic beat Grizzlies 112-102 Aaron Gordon scored 30 points, and Serge Ibaka and Elfrid Payton had 16 apiece to help the Orlando Magic beat the Memphis Grizzlies 112-102 Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2hoqHhT Memphis Grizzlies guard Vince Carter knocks the ball out of the hands of Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Orlando, Fla., Monday, Dec. 26, 2016. ORLANDO, Fla.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.