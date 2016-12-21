Davis lifts Pelicans to 4th straight ...

Davis lifts Pelicans to 4th straight win, 104-92 over Knicks

6 hrs ago

Anthony Davis had 23 points and 18 rebounds, and the New Orleans Pelicans won their fourth straight game, 104-92 over the New York Knicks on Friday night. Pelicans reserve guard Tyreke Evans scored 16 points, his best output in seven games since returning from right knee surgery last season.

Chicago, IL

